Brown shocks 'hero' Wade, Van der Voort ousts Chisnall

Keegan Brown caused the biggest shock of the PDC World Championship to date by dumping his "hero" James Wade out and will be banking on his boss to grant him time off as he eyes further heroics at Alexandra Palace.

Brown claimed the scalp of the 11th seed on Sunday, edging a tense encounter 3-2 to leave Wade facing a first-round exit in the prestigious tournament for the first time since 2006.

Wade twice came from a set down to tee up a decider, but it was the 2014 world youth champion who held his nerve to set up a meeting with Zoran Lerchbacher.

Brown averaged only 95.45 but took advantage of three-time semi-finalist Wade not being at his best to pull off an upset.

"He's my her,o along with Phil [Taylor], yeah brilliant." Brown told Sky Sports. "I've played well in the last six months to get here and I just thought I deserve it."

Asked what he would do before his next match, the 25-year-old replied: "Go back to work Tuesday, ask for the rest of the week off and practice."

Eighth seed Dave Chisnall also fell at the first hurdle to Vincent van der Voort, who eased to a 3-0 victory on the eve of his 42nd birthday.

Van der Voort was ready to retire last year due to a back injury, but the Dutchman will take on Steve Beaton following a ruthless display as the exodus of seeds continued in the evening session.

Alan Norris, Kyle Anderson and Jamie Lewis also made it through, along with Ian White.