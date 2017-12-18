Emre Can remains a target for Juventus as the Liverpool midfielder closes in on the end of his contract at the Premier League club.

Juventus still monitoring Liverpool's Can - Marotta

Can is in the final year of his Liverpool deal and will be free to discuss terms with non-English clubs in the January transfer window.

Juventus have previously confirmed their interest in Germany international Can, with chief executive Giuseppe Marotta still keen to get a deal done for the 23-year-old.

"Emre Can is a name doing the rounds because his contract is running down," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"I won't deny he is a player we too have monitored and many important clubs will try to close a deal over the next few weeks.

"We are tracking the situation, nothing more."

Can has started 11 Premier League games this season for Liverpool but he missed Sunday's 4-0 win at Bournemouth due to suspension.

Marotta also denied reports Juve midfielder Claudio Marchisio could head to MLS in the January transfer window due to a lack of game time at the Serie A champions.

"Claudio is very attached to the Juventus jersey," the chief executive added.

"He grew up in our academy and has asked us for nothing. I don't think he'd move abroad."