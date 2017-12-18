News

Griezmann attracts criticism for 'racist' fancy dress

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has attracted criticism from his followers after posting an image on Twitter of himself dressed as a Harlem Globetrotter, sporting 'blackface' make-up.

Griezmann appears wearing a full basketball kit and an afro wig in a picture captioned "80's party", along with an emoji indicating joyous laughter.

Responses quickly labelled the post "racist", urging Griezmann to delete the tweet and warning of a backlash.

At the time of writing, the image had been live for 30 minutes without being removed.

