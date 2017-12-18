Mumbai City head coach Alexandre Guimaraes reflected upon his side's first defeat at home this season. The coach believes that the clash against ATK on Sunday was a game of two halves.

ISL 2017: Mumbai City's Alexandre Guimaraes reflects on 'game of two halves'

"I think that it was like one half for each team. When this happens, it's about the details which matter and make the difference. In the second half, our distance and relationship with the players were much better. We could play and put ATK back [on the backfoot]. It was a little bad luck as we were close. Unfortunately, we didn't take the chances we had," conceded Guimaraes.

The refereeing this season has come under intense scrutiny, leading to outbursts from several managers. The Mumbai City coach is of the opinion that other teams are putting pressure on the referees in Mumbai. In the dying moments of the game, ATK substitute Shankar Sampingiraj chased Everton Santos into the box and barged into him from behind but the referee ignored appeals for a penalty.

"I think it was of course a penalty. The guy's [Shankar Sampingiraj] challenge [on Everton Santos] was from behind. We've been through different decisions in different games which has been hurting us. I hope we could change that.

In our pitch, the other teams are putting too much pressure on the referee and fourth official. It's upto them to make the decision. Unfortunately, we've also faced this in a different situation."

The former Costa Rican international also called for better conversion of chances in front of goal, while also chipping in with a word of praise for ATK custodian Debjit Majumder.

"We need to be more detailed. The first half, ATK played better; in the second half we did. We need to take our chances. We made some good opportunities but it seemed like there was a wall present. Also, Debjit made good saves."

Mumbai City will now travel to take on NorthEast United in their next game on December 20.