Rohit relishing overseas challenges after Sri Lanka ODI series win

Rohit Sharma felt the way India came from behind to win the one-day international series against Sri Lanka 2-1 typified their qualities and wants more of the same overseas.

Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 100 from only 85 balls and Shreyas Iyer made 65 as India won the decider in Visakhapatnam on Sunday after the tourists collapsed from 136-1 to 215 all out, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal taking three wickets apiece.

India will now face Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 series, but stand-in captain Rohit is looking at the bigger picture with a tour of South Africa starting next month before they travel to England later in the year.

"We need to continue this consistency. We are going abroad now, the next one and half years will be challenging and we have to be ready for that," Rohit said following their eighth ODI series win in a row.

"The youngsters bring a lot of energy and I'm sure they are ready for all the upcoming challenges."

Sri Lanka stunned India in the first ODI, but Rohit said the manner in which his side responded demonstrated why they have become such a force.

He added: "[It was a] terrific comeback after the first game in Dharamsala. We showed plenty of character. This has been the hallmark of the team. Whenever we were defeated, we have always come back strong,

"I think the first game was a bit testing as a captain, because we didn't put enough runs on the board, and in the second game since we had runs I had the luxury to try out a few things, and today was perfect."

Chandika Hathurusingha will take over as Sri Lanka head coach and skipper Thisara Perera said they must not dwell on their latest loss as they prepare for a new era.

He said: "Really disappointing for us. We played well in the first game, and it was a good chance to beat India in India, but we didn't execute the plans well in the last couple of games in both the departments,

"We got a good start today, but the middle order didn't capitalise and so we couldn't put enough runs on the board. We already lost the ODI series and now we have to think about our future. We have to stay at present and forget the rest."