PSG star Mbappe beats Man Utd's Martial to top award

Kylian Mbappe has been named French Young Player of the Year by Telefoot, beating Anthony Martial and Maxime Lopez to the award.

There were two panels of judges voting for the prize, with a panel of experts voting that Paris Saint-Germain prodigy as the country’s outstanding prospect, while the fans’ vote was claimed by Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez, who is considered to be the club’s greatest prospect since Samir Nasri.

Mbappe, though, collected the greatest aggregate number of points, beating Manchester United forward and fellow Monaco youth academy graduate Martial into second.

It caps a stellar year for the Paris-born youngster, who will celebrate his 19th birthday on Wednesday.





Le lauréat du 2e trophée Téléfoot du meilleur espoir français est...@KMbappe !

Un grand bravo à lui ainsi qu'à tous les supporters de l'@OM_Officiel pour leur ferveur qui permet à @lopezmaxime1 d'être sur le podium ! pic.twitter.com/jKD85z23uj

He was an integral member of the Monaco side that shocked Europe by reaching the Champions League semi-finals while beating out PSG to the Ligue 1 title, scoring 15 league goals and 26 overall for the Monegasques last term.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, he made a loan move to PSG, with a permanent deal expected to be finalised next summer for a fee of €160 million.

Upon receiving the Telefoot Trophy, Mbappe told TF1 of his hopes of winning major trophies this season. “In the Champions League, I’m representing PSG, and France, because we’re the only French club left. What’s important now is qualifying past Real Madrid.

“After that is the World Cup, of course. It’s the biggest competition for a footballer and I dream of being there.”