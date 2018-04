Zanzibar’s talented midfielder, Hamad Makame will start from the bench in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final match against Kenya.

Zanzibar danger man benched against Kenya for Cecafa final

Makame’s place has been taken by Mohammed Issa Juma who returns to Zanzibar Heroes starting lineup to face the host at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Makame has been an integral part of Zanzibar who downed defending champions, Uganda out of the tournament with a convincing 2-1 win in the second semi-final.

Starting XI: Mohammed Abrahman Mohd, Ibrahim Mohd Said, Mwinyi Haji Ngwali, Abdulla Salum Kheri, Issa Haidar Dau Abdulazizi Makame Hassan, Seif Abdallah Rashid, Mudathir Yahya Abass, Ibrahim Hamad Ahmada, Mohammed Issa Juma, Suleiman Kassim Suleiman (Captain).

Reserves: Ahmed Ali Suleiman, Nassor Mrisho Salim, Mohd Othman Mmanga, Adeyum Ahmed Seif, Ibrahim Abdallah Hamad, Abdullah Haji Shaibu, Hamad Mshamata Makame, Khamis Mussa Makame, Abdul swamad Kassim Ali, Feisal Salum Abdallah.