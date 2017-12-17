Ifwat and Malaysia U23 out to prove boo-boys wrong in AFC finals

With Malaysia U23 departing for South Korea for the second phase of their centralised camp ahead of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal Che Kassim has revealed one of their targets for the finals.

When met by the press at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday, the Kedah custodian said he wants the team to perform well and shut up critics who have been bashing the Malaysia senior and junior national teams.

"We want to open up the fans' eyes, because they've been bashing the team previously.

"We want to surprise them, and make them realise that Malaysian teams can go far actually, as opposed to what they've been saying. Malaysia U23 will do our best," said Ifwat.

When asked about his personal target, he said he intends to be picked as the first goalkeeper in the finals.

"Of course I want to be picked as the first goalkeeper, which means that I need to prove myself in Korea, in the friendlies.

"There are Ahmad Syihan and Haziq Nadzli to contend with, but ultimately it doesn't matter who gets to play between the sticks, as long as Malaysia do well," noted the 21-year old.