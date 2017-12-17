Numbers tell the story as Cook's Ashes woes continue

News

Lions star under fire over unsportsmanlike act

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Alastair Cook will not want to remember his 150th Test in a hurry, with England set for a defeat in Perth that will hand the Ashes back to Australia.

The opener was dismissed for 14 on day four of the third Test, chipping a return catch which was brilliantly held one-handed just above the turf by Josh Hazlewood.

Cook, who so memorably put Australia to the sword in England's victorious tour of 2010-11, has largely struggled for runs in subsequent Ashes contests.

We take a look at some of the numbers behind Cook's milestone appearance, as well as his toils against Australia.

 

150 - Cook is England's most-capped Test player, with Alec Stewart (133) in second. The opener is eighth on the all-time list, topped by Sachin Tendulkar (200).

11,712 - His Test run tally puts him ninth in the all-time standings, which are again led by India icon Tendulkar (15,921).

59 - Cook's numbers of Tests as captain. He prevailed in 24 of those, for a win ratio of 40.7 per cent.

766 - The mountain of runs scored by Cook in that 2010-11 series. He made a double century, two hundreds and two fifties to average 127.66.

26.74 - His average against Australia since then, compared to a career mark of 45.57.

0 - Cook has failed to reach a century in Ashes cricket since his 189 in the fifth Test in Sydney in 2011.

13.83 - His average in this series, with just 83 runs and a high score of 37, in the first innings in Adelaide.

 

