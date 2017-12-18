Robert Woods will be back and Amari Cooper will be out -- that much we know. The statuses of other "questionable" receivers, like DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess, and more are still game-time decisions. We're here with the latest injury updates so you can make the most informed Week 15 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em calls.

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, more affecting Week 15 WR rankings

We'll be updating this article throughout the day, so check back for the latest news. For updates on injured QBs, RBs, and TEs, like Aaron Rodgers, Leonard Fournette, Kyle Rudolph, and more, go here.

Is DeAndre Hopkins playing in Week 15?

UPDATE: Hopkins is officially ACTIVE.

Hopkins (toe) missed practice all week, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Hopkins is expected to play on Sunday against the Jags. This supports what coach Bill O'Brien said on Friday.

Hopkins has the toughest matchup a receiver can face this week, but it's almost impossible to sit him, as he's been among the very best and most consistent fantasy receivers all season. As long as he's active, Hopkins is at least a WR3.

JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update

UPDATE: Smith-Schuster is officially ACTIVE.

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis this week, and Schefter reports he is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots.

Given the matchup, Smith-Schuster has WR3 upside, but his injury opens the door for Martavis Bryant to also have some value.

Kelvin Benjamin injury update

UPDATE: Benjamin is officially ACTIVE.

Benjamin (knee) practiced all week, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said he "feels good" about Benjamin's chances of playing Sunday against the Dolphins.

The weather looks to be fairly clear in Buffalo on Sunday, but a matchup against Xavien Howard figures to further slow down Benjamin. He's a borderline WR3 because of his red-zone potential.

Devin Funchess injury news

UPDATE: Funchess is officially ACTIVE.

Funchess (shoulder) didn't practice on Friday after getting in a full practice on Thursday, so despite the "questionable" tag, Schefter reports Funchess is fully expected to play Sunday against the Packers.

Consider Funchess as WR1 in this plus matchup.

Chris Hogan injury update

UPDATE: Hogan is not expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hogan (shoulder) was limited in practice all week, but he reportedly didn't suffer any setbacks last Monday and should be good to go against the Steelers.

His disappointing Week 14 (one catch, one yard) likely has a lot of fantasy owners leery of starting him, but Pittsburgh's pass defense has been struggling over the past several weeks. Even if Joe Haden (leg) returns, Hogan is still a WR3.

Mike Wallace injury update

UPDATE: Wallace is officially ACTIVE.

Wallace (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and has said he'll play this week against the Browns.

Wallace has been Baltimore's most productive receiver over the past several weeks and is in play as a WR2/3 in this favorable matchup.

Ted Ginn injury news

UPDATE: Ginn is not expected to play.

Ginn (ribs) was limited in practice on Thursday, and he reportedly plans to play Sunday against the Jets.

It's a favorable matchup, but Ginn has struggled lately, gaining only 47 yards on four catches over the past two games. He's no more than a boom-or-bust WR3 this week.