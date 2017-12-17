Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino accepts he cannot control the future of star defender Virgil van Dijk.

Pellegrino: I can't control Van Dijk future

Van Dijk, 26, has made 12 Premier League appearances for Southampton this campaign after a transfer saga in the off-season.

The Netherlands international is again being linked with a move in January, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly interested.

Pellegrino, whose team were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea on Saturday, admitted Van Dijk could be set for an exit.

"I can't control the market," he said.

"I'm not the owner of the player. I can have my opinion and this I have given to the technical director, to the chairman.

"After, the board can decide all together which is the best for the team."

Winless in five games, Southampton are 12th in the Premier League.