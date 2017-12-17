'Time to enjoy what we have' - Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted it was unlikely the La Liga giants would add to their squad in January.

A 1-0 win over Gremio on Saturday saw Madrid claim the Club World Cup – their fifth trophy in 2017.

But Zinedine Zidane's men are yet to hit top form this season, finishing second in Group H of the Champions League and falling eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

However, Perez suggested additions were unlikely for Madrid in January.

"Everything can be improved but when things are working well, sometimes it's best not to interfere," he said.

"We have great players and a raft of young talent coming through. It's now time to enjoy what we have."

Madrid's next outing is the El Clasico on December 23 as Barca visit the Santiago Bernabeu, the last match of 2017 for the club.