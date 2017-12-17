Mourinho more of a winner than Guardiola – Pardew

West Brom manager Alan Pardew believes that there is no manager in the game more adept at winning trophies than Manchester United's Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils may trail Manchester City in the Premier League by 14 points ahead of their match with the Baggies on Sunday, but Pardew believes that the Portuguese’s pragmatic style has allowed him to be the game’s best trophy winner.

“Jose and myself would love to win a game 4-0 playing flamboyant football,” the former Newcastle boss said.

“You can't do that, you just have to find a way to win sometimes. That's the thing he does better than anyone else, including Pep. He wins more trophies.”

Simply for the success he has wrought in his career, Mourinho does not deserve the level of criticism Pardew believes he receives.

“I think it’s unfounded,” he said. “You get to the Community Shield by winning the Premier League or FA Cup. Then that's another trophy. I don't understand why people don't think it's a trophy. His targets and what he does are about winning. Simple as that.

“As managers of course, particularly if you're manager of Manchester United, you're going to get criticised. Sir Alex Ferguson got criticised and went through periods where fans were baying for him.

“It comes with the territory and Jose's strong enough and big enough to win trophies, which I'm sure he's going to do.”

In 17 seasons of management, Mourinho has won eight domestic league titles, while he has also picked up two Champions Leagues and a couple of Europa League titles.

By comparison, Guardiola has nine years of experience and six domestic league crowns, plus two Champions Leagues