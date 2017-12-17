Elias Kachunga scores first Premier League goal as Huddersfield Town end away goal drought

News

Sporting News
Elias Kachunga got his first English Premier League goal as Huddersfield Town finally ended their away scoring drought on Saturday, as they hit Watford 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

The visitors had not scored in an away game since their win at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, but they found themselves two ahead inside 23 minutes with the DR Congo international getting the curtain raiser.



However, Kachunga was taken off on a stretcher in the 19th minute with what appeared to be a knee injury.




Not minding the blow, David Wagner's side got stronger with Aaron Mooy doubling the lead thanks to Collin Quaner’s assist.


And in the second half, strikes from Laurent Depoitre and Mooy confirmed Huddersfield victory in the ill-tempered game which saw Troy Deeney and Jonathan Hogg given the marching orders.

With this victory, the Terriers climb to 11th on the log with 21 points from 18 games. They face Southampton in their next game on December 23 at St. Mary's Stadium.

