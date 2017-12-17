Chennaiyin FC come up against Bengaluru FC on Sunday evening at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Coach John Gregory pointed that the hosts have a slight advantage over his team given the fact that Albert Roca has been at the helm of the club since last season when they plied their trade in the I-League.

ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC’s John Gregory - You have to try and keep Miku quiet

“Bengaluru FC are in a great run at the moment. I think Albert (Roca) is fortunate to have got a team together for a very long time and know each other very well. He has added some good players which has enhanced the team. The coach knows them very well, and they have a slight advantage over us. But once you get on top of the table, you become the target everybody is aiming for. It can be easy to get on top of the league but to stay there is more difficult,” said Gregory.

Star striker Miku has scored six goals in five matches and Gregory was quick to point that his team needs to keep a close check on the former Celtic FC striker.

“We come against a team that is three points ahead of us and will be trying to take back three points to Chennai. I am also aware that it is a local derby. This is by far the closest team to us which (adds) a bit of local rivalry. Hoping for a fantastic and yet difficult football match. Both sides playing fluently in both home and away games. In Miku you have got a striker who is scoring regularly and you have to try and keep him quiet as well,” he mentioned.

The 63-year-old affirmed that it will be an open game of football given that both teams prefer to attack. He also credited Roca for having done a good job with the players at his disposal.

“We always have to adapt according to the situation. They play a high pressing game and like to keep possession. Albert has made that kind of team, where each player is confident in his own position. But we also like to play our own game as well. And on a surface like this it certainly encourages more open football. It will be an interesting game.

“Both teams like to attack. Bengaluru FC, along with Pune and Goa, are the top teams and they have been difficult to stop. They have scored frequently. It will be an open game. Hopefully we score more than them tomorrow (Sunday),” said Gregory.