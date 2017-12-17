Sven Ulreich returned to haunt former club Stuttgart as his injury-time penalty save secured Bayern Munich a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stuttgart.

Stuttgart 0 Bayern Munich 1: Ulreich denies former club with last-gasp penalty save

Ulreich – making his return from injury – kept out Chadrac Akolo's spot kick after the video assistant referee had awarded a foul by substitute Niklas Sule on Santiago Ascacibar in a frantic finish to the fixture.

The late miss meant a 79th-minute strike from Thomas Muller – who was sent on in the second half – settled the game after Bayern had struggled to find a way past home goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

READ MORE: Pique wants to face Guardiola, City in Champions League final

READ MORE: Keita won’t arrive in January, says Klopp

READ MORE: Mourinho: I don't like a circus when you win

Zieler produced a string of eye-catching saves as Bayern looked in danger of failing to find the net for the first time in all competitions since a 2-0 league defeat to Hoffenheim way back on September 9.

However, super-sub Muller - introduced with 25 minutes remaining - converted Kingsley Coman's pass inside the area to secure the reigning champions a fifth straight win in December.

With nearest rivals Schalke only able to draw at Eintracht Frankfurt, plus RB Leipzig not in action until Sunday, Jupp Heynckes' runaway leaders extended their cushion at the summit to 11 points in their final match before the mid-season break.