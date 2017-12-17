Conor McGregor is putting a potential boxing match with Manny Pacquiao on the backburner, saying he wants his next fight to be in his primary sport of mixed martial arts.

​Conor McGregor says MMA, not Manny Pacquiao, is next on agenda

Asked by TMZ whether he’ll box again after being schooled by Floyd Mayweather in August, McGregor responded: “We’ll see what happens. ... I think a true fight is what I want to do next.”

Pressed about what he meant by a “true fight,” McGregor confirmed he was indeed referring to MMA.

Pacquiao said earlier this month that preliminary talks had begun around a boxing match between him and McGregor.

“What about Pacquiao? Conor, would you fight Pacquiao?” a TMZ reporter asked.

McGregor stressed: “MMA next.”

As for another “combat” sport, wrestling, McGregor responded in NSFW fashion that he’s not interested such pseudo-competition.

X