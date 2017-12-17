Dwayne Bravo does not see a route back into the West Indies side as he instead focuses on plying his trade around the world with Twenty20 franchises.

Bravo sees no way back into West Indies set-up

The all-rounder has not played a Test since 2010, while his most recent one-day international appearance came three years ago.

He featured in three T20s against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in September 2016 but suffered a hamstring injury playing in the Big Bash League at the end of that year and was out for an extended period.

Bravo is currently enjoying a spell in the inaugural T10 league, and believes a return to the international fold is highly unlikely.

"I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket," he told the National.

"As long as I can play cricket, I am happy. As far as internationals are concerned, I have been dropped from the West Indies team.

"I was dropped while I was fit. I don't think now, at 34, it would make any sense coming back.

"I just need to see what is left for me, for my fans to see Dwayne Bravo playing cricket. That is my priority."