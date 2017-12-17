ATK are off to a miserable start in the fourth season of the Indian Super League and are about to take on fifth-placed Mumbai City in their next game on Sunday. Despite the poor start, coach Teddy Sheringham is thankful for the support from the people above him in the hierarchy.

ISL 2017: Teddy Sheringham on Ashley Westwood - If there's ever a chance to lean on someone, he's surely the one

"The management above me has been very supportive. They've seen us attack in the previous few games. It's just about not conceding silly goals. We'll have to work hard."

"Mumbai City is a very strong team. They've got real qualities going forward."

Former Newcastle United full-back Ryan Taylor was roped in to fill the void left by Carl Baker, who was ruled out for the season due to injury.

"Ryan plays wide right. He's very similar to Carl Baker. He should be a very good signing for us," said Sheringham.

"We missed Robbie [Keane] and Carl Baker at the start of the season. Along with Robbie, Carl Baker was a key player for us."

Bipin Singh has caught the attention of his coach at the start of the season. With players injured and out of form, the former Shillong Lajong youngster has stepped in and done his job well.

"Bipin has been an outstanding talent. He wants to get better and he's certainly doing that this season."

In the wake of the poor start, ATK technical director Ashley Westwood's knowledge about Indian football could be of help, according to coach Sheringham.

"He (Ashley Westwood) knows about Indian football and that helps. If there's ever a chance to lean on someone, he's surely the one."

