Joel Embiid gave credit to the Oklahoma City Thunder for their 119-117 win over his Philadelphia 76ers in triple-overtime on Friday, but he was not impressed with how Russell Westbrook shot the ball.

Embiid gets last word after verbal altercation with Westbrook

Westbrook is not known for his strong shooting percentage, but this season it has been a legitimate failing in his game.

He is shooting a career-worst 38.9 percent from the field and 71.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Embiid, who scored 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting, got into it with Westbrook after the game, with pair yelling at each other back and forth while walking off the court.

Their altercation began when Embiid waved Thunder center Stephen Adams off the court after the Kiwi fouled out. Then when the Thunder locked up their win Westbrook waved goodbye to Embiid and offered up more choice words.

But it was Embiid who had the last word after the game, saying: "They won the game, I give them a lot of credit, they did a lot of [good] things, but I mean, the guy shot 10 for 33, I wish I would have shot 33 times, I guess we would have had a better chance of actually winning the game."