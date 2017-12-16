Icardi to Real Madrid? Inter star's wife Wanda Nara refuses to rule out transfer

Rumoured Real Madrid target Mauro Icardi wants to stay at Inter but his future at the club is beyond his control, according to the captain's partner and representative Wanda Nara.

The 24-year-old forward has been linked with a big-money switch to the Santiago Bernabeu as the Liga and Champions League holders seek to strengthen their faltering attack.

Icardi has netted 16 goals in 16 Serie A appearances to fire Inter to the top of table, ahead of Napoli and Juventus.

Some tension between the Argentina international and the club's supporters remains after he criticised the behaviour of the ultras in his autobiography last year.

Nara, though, has indicated Icardi wants to remain at San Siro.

"The heart of Mauro and our children is Nerazzurro," she said on television program Verissimo.

"We hope to always be here, it depends on the club."

Pressed on the Madrid rumours, Nara said: "I do not know anything, I do not say yes or no. Mauro would stay at Inter all his life, but it depends on other things."