ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The defending champions of the Indian Super League (ISL) ATK are winless four games into the season and now travel to the western shores of the country where Mumbai City FC, buoyed by their recent victory over Chennaiyin FC await them in the second of the twin encounters on Sunday.

Game Mumbai City FC vs ATK Date Sunday, December 17 Time 8 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai City FC

Injured: Leo Costa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Everton Santos, Balwant Singh



ATK

Injured: Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Doubtful: Jayesh Rane, Ryan Taylor

Suspended: None

Key Players: Zequihna, Hitesh Sharma



GAME PREVIEW

Mumbai has only been a happy hunting ground for ATK once, that too a couple of seasons ago and Mumbai City FC will be keen to keep it that way when these two sides meet for the first time this season on Sunday.



Last week, the Islanders had to see off a stiff challenge from Chennaiyin FC at the very venue and while the only goal of the game came through a spot-kick which Achille Emana converted, the three points would have been welcome nonetheless.



Alexandre Guimaraes' side seldom look threatening going forward and the onus will be on Balwant Singh to provide the impetus. Moreover, his foreign recruits have not been able to create much of an impact and the spotlight will be on striker Rafa Jorda yet again, keeping Thiago Santos waiting on the wings.



Makeshift left-back Abinash Ruidas and India U23 defender Davinder Singh might take some solace from the fact that they kept a clean sheet last time but it will be Robbie Keane and local boy Hitesh Sharma they will be up against, itching to make a mark in the competition where they have looked no more than mere pushovers so far.



Keane, in fact, will be the only good bit of news the ATK think-tank have before entering the game. The former Liverpool man made his ISL debut last weekend playing the last half hour - the period in which five goals were scored, three of them into their own net to lose yet another game.



With Carl Baker's replacement Ryan Taylor having joined training alongside Jayesh Rane, doubts remain over their participation. Njazi Kuqi might have to make way for the Republic of Ireland stalwart upfront while Robin Singh will have to be content warming the benches, for now at least.



It is a game where both sides need to come out of their shell to grab a win as Mumbai City will have the incentive of going into double figures, currently sitting on seven points from five games. For ATK, another set of dropped points will only mean pressure for Teddy Shreingham and Co. as the team owners' trust on the Briton leading the team forward might come into serious doubt

