Steve Smith recorded a majestic double hundred to help Australia strengthen their grip on the Ashes as England toiled on day three of the third Test in Perth.

Smith brings up double hundred as England toil

The home captain resumed at the WACA 92 not out on Saturday and, after reaching three figures early in the day, continued his serene progress to a second score in excess of 200.

Smith's maiden double century also came against England, at Lord's in 2015, and the skipper put Joe Root's side to the sword as Australia cruised into a first-innings lead in reply to the tourists' 403.

Having seen Mitchell Marsh bring up his first Test hundred in the final over before tea, Smith passed 200 following the resumption with a single off Moeen Ali as Australia moved to 460-4, 57 ahead.