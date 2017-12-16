Steve Smith continued to star against England as Australia closed in on a first-innings lead on day three of the third Ashes Test Saturday.

Smith shines as Australia pass 300 in Perth

Smith (139 not out) brought up his 22nd Test century as the hosts reached 314-4 at lunch, still trailing by 89 runs in Perth.

The Australia captain again looked largely untroubled at the WACA, where cracks are beginning to open up and cause some variable bounce.

Shaun Marsh (28) fell at the hands of Moeen Ali (1-40), but it was England's only breakthrough as Mitchell Marsh (39) joined Smith to put together an unbroken 66-run partnership.

Resuming at 203-3, Smith and Shaun Marsh were comfortable, the former bringing up his ton by whipping James Anderson (0-57) through the leg side.

England's bowlers appeared to lack energy in the opening hour, with Craig Overton (2-68) available despite concerns over a rib injury.

The departure of Shaun Marsh came out of nowhere, the left-hander edging Moeen to Joe Root at first slip after hitting consecutive boundaries.

The second new ball brought a little movement and England desperately reviewed a not-out lbw decision against Smith.

However, replays showed Anderson's delivery was heading down the leg side, as Smith and Mitchell Marsh dominated the end of the opening session.