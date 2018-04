Bowl season is here, and that means the bowl critics are coming.

Angry Bender: Putting some real meaning into bowl season

Are these games "meaningless?" Get outta here. Angry Bender attacks the "meaningless" crowd by pointing out several reasons bowl games matter, ranging from New Mexico State's first game since 1960 to Michigan and Michigan State's bowl placement.

Still not convinced? Find out how the Hallmark Channel can help.

