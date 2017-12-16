Arsenal and Newcastle will both look to give their fanbases a lift on Saturday when the teams meet in the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners have only conceded seven goals at home this season although their away form in 2017 leaves much to be admired, with Wednesday's 0-0 stalemate against West Ham pushing their top four hopes even further away.



Arsene Wenger's side have struggled to create chances in the final third despite boasting a plethora of attacking options but Saturday's game could be perfect match to get back on track in the league.

Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

"At the moment there is a difference between points we get and the domination we have in the game," said Wenger.

"Of course it is down to the fact that we've played recently against two teams who defended extremely well at home.

"Maybe we have to speed up our passing and have more penetrating runs in the final third to create more chances. Maybe we need support for our central strikers in the box as well."

ARSENAL INJURIES

Shkodran Mustafi could start against Newcastle after returning to training but Aaron Ramsey is still unavailable with a hamstring injury.



Wales midfielder Ramsey won't feature due to a hamstring injury and Wenger remained coy over whether he will rotate players due to the short turnaround between fixtures.

"Mustafi is back in training today," said Wenger. "I don’t know if I will include him tomorrow, it’s still a little gamble and apart from that we will have to see how everybody recovers.

"We’ll see today in training, but we have no basic problem. Of course Aaron Ramsey will not be available, I said that he will be out for a little longer and that will be maybe three weeks that he is not in contention.



Spanish midfield maestro Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.





ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game but Jonjo Shelvey misses out for Newcastle after his red card against Everton.

ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Wenger rotated for the game against West Ham but could continue with Jack Wilshere if he feels the England midfielder can manage two games in four days following his previous injury history.



Mustafi could start if he passes a late fitness test while Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are expected to start in attack after the latter was rested on Wednesday.



Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin are alternate defensive midfield choices if Wenger opts to play one of those alongside either Xhaka or Wilshere.





NEWCASTLE TEAM NEWS

Newcastle have claimed one point from the last 24 and currently sit one point shy of the relegation zone having lost seven of their last eight games.



Former Arsenal midfielder Issac Hayden is expected to come in for the suspended Shelvey while Paul Dummett returns from injury. Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out with a back injury.



Dwight Gayle and Joselu are the club's join top goalscorers this season having scored three goals each.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Arsenal have won each of their last nine Premier League games against Newcastle, scoring 22 goals and conceding just six.

Newcastle have lost their last five Premier League visits to Arsenal – however, their last victory there came in November 2010 when they were newly promoted.

Arsene Wenger’s side haven’t lost back to back home Premier League games in the same season since November 2010, with one of those defeats coming against Newcastle.

Arsenal have only had a longer Premier League winning run against Manchester City (11 between August 1994 and September 2004) than their current run of nine against Newcastle.

Rafael Benitez has never won away at Arsenal in the Premier League in six attempts (W0 D2 L4) and has managed more away Premier League games there without winning than any other team.

Olivier Giroud has scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle than any other club (8) and has had a hand in six goals in four Premier League games against them at the Emirates (five goals, one assist).

Since the start of last season, Olivier Giroud has scored six goals in 12 Premier League appearances (966 mins) when starting and averaged a goal every 161 minutes. As a substitute, he’s scored 10 goals in 571 minutes - one every 57 minutes on average.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The match is not being televised in the UK, while in the United States (US) Arsenal v Newcastle can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .