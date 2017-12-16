The annual winter meetings started with great anticipation.

MLB trade rumors: Winter meetings leave plenty of unfinished business

In the days leading up to the event, Shohei Ohtani chose the Angels, and the Marlins found a trading partner for Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees. With those two blockbuster transactions out of the way, it made sense that the proverbial floodgates would open, and we would see a frenzy of trades and free-agent signings.

That didn’t exactly happen.

We did see some movement, of course. And a handful of free-agent relievers found new homes. The Cardinals, spurned by Stanton, landed his former teammate, Marcel Ozuna. The Angels traded for Ian Kinsler and the Yankees traded Chase Headley (and his salary) in a move that almost certainly is the precursor for yet another deal by front-office guru Brian Cashman.

And that’s what we’re going to talk about today, the unfinished business.

The winter meetings aren’t just about the deals that went down while baseball’s best and brightest gathered in Orlando. The meetings are also about laying groundwork for what will happen in the future, whether it’s the near future or the distant future. So without further ado, let’s look at deals that could happen that got their start in Florida.

Moving Manny

The Orioles seem to have accepted the reality of their situation. They’re not good enough to compete for the AL East title in 2018, not with the plethora of issues with their pitching staff (specifically a rotation that’s basically two-deep at the moment). They’re also not going to be able to keep Manny Machado after 2018 because Machado is going to land a contract worth at least $300 million (assuming he’s healthy), and they have to get more than draft pick compensation in return for him. So they’re open to trading their superstar. They’re listening to offers for their superstar. They are, reports indicate, potentially going to trade their superstar before Christmas. I wrote about five potential landing spots here, and the White Sox have also emerged as a surprise contender. The Cardinals still seem to be the most obvious fit, though it’s fair to wonder whether they want to pay the price necessary to get a one-year player after sending a couple of prospects to Miami to get a two-year player in Ozuna.

Cardinal conversations

The Cardinals landed Ozuna and, as we just mentioned, they’re in the Machado discussion, too. But after two years at home watching the playoffs, this is a very motivated front office, a front office that’s not nearly done reshaping its roster for 2018. The Cardinals are said to love the idea of adding Josh Donaldson, though he’s in the same “one-season-only” category as Machado, and they’ve also been talking with the Rays about a variety of options. They need a closer, and the Rays are open to trading Alex Colome, who led the majors in saves last season and has three years of club control remaining. There’s been talk of a package deal, with Colome and third baseman Evan Longoria heading to St. Louis. Longoria, long the face of the franchise, gets his 10-and-five trade veto power in April, which means if the Rays want to trade his contract — the 32-year-old is owed $86 million through 2022 — it would be much easier to deal him now. Longoria isn’t the equal of Machado or Donaldson, but because he’s under contract for several years, the idea of landing him might be a bit more palatable.

Leaving Tampa Bay

For the Rays, the offseason decisions don’t just involve Colome — rest assured, the Cardinals aren’t the only interested team — and Longoria. They have, as always, a stable of solid starting pitchers who could bring back a nice return in a trade. Chris Archer is the biggest name, but he’s still under contract for four more seasons on a very team-friendly deal, which means the Rays would have to be blown away to move him now. Jake Odorizzi, who turns 28 this spring, has two more years of club control and a solid, though not spectacular, track record in the majors. He’s averaged 30 starts a season over the past four years, with a 3.81 ERA/4.23 FIP and an average of 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. And if we’re looking at other Rays with two more years of club control remaining, both outfielder Corey Dickerson and infielder Brad Miller could be dealt, though both have enough question marks that they wouldn’t bring back big returns. Lefty reliever Dan Jennings could be moved after the free-agent relievers sign.

Not-so-free agents

The big names on the market? They’re still on the market. We ranked the top 101 free agents at the beginning of the offseason, and only two of our top 20 have signed deals (Brandon Morrow and Mike Minor). The biggest of big names — J.D. Martinez, Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Eric Hosmer — were hot topics at the winter meetings, but nobody came particularly close to signing on the dotted line in Orlando.

Gone Greinke?

Speaking of J.D. Martinez, it’s no secret that the Diamondbacks love the slugger. What he did in Arizona after arriving in a trade with the Tigers was nothing short of amazing — in 62 games, Martinez hit 29 homers and produced a 2.6 rWAR. They would love to bring him back, but that’s not really possible while they have Zack Greinke’s contract on the books and the knowledge that Paul Goldschmidt will be a free agent after 2019. Greinke’s owed $126.5 million over the next four seasons, but he’s still an excellent pitcher who would be an intriguing add to a playoff contender. There were rumors the Rangers were interested, and speculation that the Yankees could make a play for the right-hander. Trading Greinke doesn’t seem likely, but as long as Martinez is a free agent it’s at least a slight possibility.

Yankee chatter

As we alluded to in the opening, the trade of Chase Headley’s $13 million salary to San Diego seems like a precursor move. The Yankees have a stacked lineup and a solid rotation, but they certainly have room to add another elite starter in the rotation, along with Luis Severino, Sonny Gray and Masahiro Tanaka. They haven’t necessarily been connected to the top free-agent starters (Darvish and Arrieta), largely because they have an excellent farm system that could be used to trade for a top-flight starter with a couple years of club control remaining. Gerrit Cole from Pittsburgh has been mentioned, as have Patrick Corbin of Arizona and Chris Archer of Tampa Bay. This is speculation, but if the Royals are open to moving Danny Duffy, the lefty would slide nicely into that rotation. We also should say this: It’s not like the Yankees HAVE to add another starter. Jordan Montgomery is a nice No. 4 starter, and they have several decent fifth-starter options, including Adam Warren and Chad Green.

Red Sox rumblings

Boston won the AL East in 2017, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who sees the BoSox as the division favorite right now. They need to add power to their lineup. Think about this: They hit 168 homers as a team last year; the top four sluggers in the Yankees’ 2018 lineup — Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius — combined to hit 169 last year. Do they take to free agency to solve that problem? Theoretically, they could add Eric Hosmer at first base and pencil him in for 25 homers and 50 doubles (he would pepper the Green Monster with his opposite-field prowess) and then sign J.D. Martinez, too. That would mean, of course, they’d have to trade one of their three outstanding outfielders, which would probably signal the end of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s time in Boston. Signing both of those guys would take $300 million, minimum, and is a long shot, but the Red Sox need to do something, no doubt.