Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will reclaim his starting job Sunday against the Dolphins, the team announced Friday.

Tyrod Taylor injury update: Bills QB will start vs. Dolphins

Taylor returned to practice on Wednesday after taking some time off to recover from a knee injury that he suffered during the Bills' Week 13 loss to the Patriots on Dec. 3.

Taylor was sidelined against the Colts in Week 14, which gave backup quarterback Nathan Peterman an opportunity to start. However, Peterman left the matchup with a head injury and third-stringer Joe Webb finished out the game.

Peterman remains in the concussion protocol, according to coach Sean McDermott.

Taylor's return under center comes at a crucial time for the Bills (7-6) as they remain in contention for the postseason as the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Taylor told reporters earlier this week that he's eager to return against the Dolphins.

"Ultimately, as a team, we have a goal to do something special for this city, and that's first off to get back in the playoffs," Taylor said (via the Associated Press). "It starts with one game. And it's this game right here."

The Bills host the Dolphins (6-7) on Sunday with kick-off set for 1 p.m. ET.