Lasith Malinga has been left out of Sri Lanka's Twenty20 squad to face India later this month.

Malinga left out of Sri Lanka's T20 squad

The experienced seamer recently made an early departure from the Bangladesh Premier League before his Rangpur Riders lifted the title with victory over Dhaka Dynamites.

His BPL absence was reportedly due to personal reasons, and the 34-year-old is not included in Sri Lanka's 15-man party to face India in three T20s beginning on December 20.

That game in Cuttack will be the first under new head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who is due to take over from interim boss Nic Pothas following the one-day international decider between the two sides on Sunday.

Only six players retain their places from Sri Lanka's last T20 outing, against Pakistan in October, with a number of the squad returning having refused to travel to Lahore due to safety concerns.

Sri Lanka T20 squad to face India : Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando.