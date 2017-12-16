Trevor Siemian injury update: Broncos QB (shoulder) out for season

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will miss the final two games of the season because of the injury to his left shoulder that forced him from Thursday's 25-13 victory over the Colts, coach Vance Joseph said Friday.

Joseph added that he was unsure who would start in the Broncos' final two games, Brock Osweiler, who came on for Siemian on Thursday, or Paxton Lynch, who Joseph said he expects to be cleared following an ankle injury last month.



Per Vance Joseph, QB Trevor Siemian out for year with shoulder injury sustained vs Colts. No word on if Brock will start next week #Kwgn #KDVR #broncos

"I'm not sure," Joseph said when asked who'll start Sunday against the Redskins (via BSNDenver.com). "We have two healthy guys there. We're going to have a staff meeting on Monday. … Paxton being a young guy, we want to see him there. That will be taken into account."

The Broncos (5-9) are out of playoff contention and finish the season with games against the Redskins and Chiefs.

Siemian's left shoulder was injured when he landed awkwardly as he was dragged to the ground in the first quarter by Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo. Carted from the field, Siemian had his arm was in a sling after the game.

Osweiler completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a TD after replacing Siemian.

Siemian will be placed on injured reserve, but his shoulder will not require surgery, Joseph said.