Juventus won't sell in-demand Pjaca, agent claims

Juventus will not consider accepting the offers they have received for versatile winger Marko Pjaca, according to his agent Marko Naletilic.
Pjaca, who is yet to make a senior competitive appearance this term, is nearing full fitness after suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in March.
The 22-year-old signed from Dinamo Zagreb at the beginning of last season and Naletilic claims enquiries have been made from across Europe.
However, the Bianconeri are apparently not prepared to discuss a move for the attacker.
"They have called me from England, Germany, Italy and France," Naletilic told Tuttosport.
"Juventus will not even listen to offers though. [Massimiliano] Allegri has always had important words for Pjaca and that will be another motivation.
"Marko tells me he is feeling good and he is ready to make his return for a few minutes, starting from the bench."
Pjaca earned three Serie A starts for Juve in 2016-17, scoring his first goal for the club in a Champions League win over Porto in February.