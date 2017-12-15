Samuels out of NZ tour, Narine to miss T20s

Marlon Samuels will miss West Indies' one-day international and Twenty20 series against New Zealand with a finger injury, while Sunil Narine has been replaced in the T20 squad due to personal reasons.

Having lost the Test series 2-0, the Windies face three ODIs and as many T20s, starting from December 20.

But they will be without the experience of batsman Samuels, the 36-year-old making way in the ODI team for Chadwick Walton. Shai Hope takes his place in the T20 party.

Mystery spinner Narine was only due to play in the shortest format, but personal issues see his place go to Ashley Nurse.

Alzarri Joseph (back) and Sunil Ambris - who suffered a fractured left arm in the second-Test defeat in Hamilton - are also out of the ODIs, with Sheldon Cottrell and Shimron Hetmyer called up.