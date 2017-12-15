Steve Smith lit up day two of the third Ashes Test as Australia fought back strongly against England in Perth on Friday.

The Ashes Round-up: Smith leading by example again

After the tourists' tail was ruthlessly blown away for the fourth time in five innings this series, Australia's captain led the way as he closed in on a 22nd Test hundred.

THE HEADLINES

- Bairstow (119) makes fourth Test century - and first in the Ashes - but England lose their last six wickets for 35 to go from 368-4 to 403 all out.

- Craig Overton removes both Australia openers before tea but Steve Smith looks in imperious form alongside the toiling Usman Khawaja (50).

- The Australia captain closes unbeaten on 92 with Shaun Marsh 7no as the hosts reach stumps 200 behind on 203-3.

MOMENT OF THE DAY

Bairstow celebrated his hundred with a look to the skies and a gentle headbutt of his helmet, but Smith hooking Stuart Broad for six in the second over after tea was a signal of the Australia captain's irresistible form and positive intent.

OPTA FACTS

- Today saw the fifth instance of multiple England batsmen making tons in the same Ashes innings this century.

- This is the 15th time England have scored 400+ winning the toss and batting first away from home since 1980; of those they have won just one (Johannesburg 2004-05).

- Usman Khawaja has made three half-centuries versus England but his highest score is still 54 at Lord's in 2013.

REACTION

"It was just a bit of light fun and that's exactly how it should be taken." - Bairstow sees the funny side of his celebration following the Cameron Bancroft headbutt fiasco.

"I thought it was high but once he gives it out it's hard to overturn. It was umpire's call on both so there you go." - Khawaja accepts DRS ruling on his lbw decision.

SMITH THE KEY FOR BOTH SIDES

The Australia skipper looks perfectly poised to go on and make a massive score on Saturday. But if England nip him out early, they will be into the all-rounders and sniffing a first-innings lead.