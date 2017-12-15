Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has been absent from the lineup since suffering a stress injury in his lower left leg early this month, and he may be out a while longer.

Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. describes leg injury as 'serious'

Hardaway spoke with members of the media Thursday before New York's matchup against the Nets, and he painted an ominous picture regarding his health.

"I'm going to take everything slow," Hardaway said, via ESPN.com. "I'm not going to force the issue because this is a serious injury, and I don't want it to hit me in the long run."

Hardaway, who averaged 17.8 points per game before his injury, has already missed seven games due to the injury. He did not set a deadline for his return, and he stated that his current injury is unrelated to any previous injuries.

The Knicks, hovering on the edge of playoff contention early in the season, entered Thursday riding a two-game winning streak.