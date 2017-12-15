Christian Pulisic was voted 2017 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year Thursday, after receiving 94 percent of the tabulated votes.

Christian Pulisic voted youngest-ever male U.S. soccer player of year

At 19-years-old, Pulisic became the youngest player in the award’s 34-year history to earn the honor, besting Landon Donovan's previous record of 21-years-old in 2003.

"It really is a big honor and I just want to thank everyone who voted for me to win U.S. Male Player of the Year," Pulisic said, via the team's announcement. "It’s something that I never could have imagined to be here in this position. I’m thankful for everyone who supported me and I’m excited for the future."

A wide range of groups voted on the award, including USMNT players that earned at least one cap in 2017. Pulisic scored six goals with four assists in nine matches this year, dominating the team's offensive output.

Pulisic has also found success at the club level, regularly starting for German Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund.