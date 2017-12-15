Tony Popovic set to sacked by Turkey's Karabukspor

Tony Popovic's European adventure has come to an end with the former Western Sydney Wanderers coach set to be sacked from Turkish Super Lig club Karabukspor, according to reports in Turkey.

Popovic was only 76 days into the job after leaving the red and black just days before the A-League season kicked off.

The sacking is not yet official but Turkish media are reporting Karabukspor president Ziya Unsal is set to make the decision on Friday after the club lost to second division side Istanbulspor in the Turkish Cup.

The struggling club have managed just one league win under the Australian's leadership, sitting six points adrift at the bottom of the Turkish Super Lig.

Popovic's former club Western Sydney have had similar troubles, winning only one game from nine fixtures, and are second last on the A-League ladder.