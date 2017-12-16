Attorney for WWE's Rich Swann hopes for 'fair and quick resolution' of client's legal issues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The attorney for WWE performer Richard Swann tells Sporting News he is hoping for a “fair and quick resolution” of the domestic-based legal issues involving his client.

WWE's Rich Swann begins process of resolving legal issues

Ian M. Pickens has filed a note of appearance in Alachua County court to indicate his firm (Meldon Law) was being retained to represent Swann, who was arrested last Sunday on simple battery and false imprisonment charges.

Swann was jailed after an altercation with his wife and fellow pro wrestler Vannarah Riggs following a FEST Wrestling show at a nightclub in Gainesville.

“At this point, no criminal charges have been filed officially against him so depending on how that process plays out will determine our scope of representation,” Pickens said Friday morning in a telephone interview.

“We’re hopeful for a fair and quick resolution on behalf of Mr. Swann, but ultimately the state attorney will make their decision (on potential charges) when they deem it appropriate.

“We’re working on the case now and things we may do to assist Mr. Swann. But as far as specifics, I can’t comment on that.”

Swann attended the show where Riggs performed under the name Su Yung.

An Alachua County police report states Swann began critiquing Riggs’ performance when the two began driving back to their Orlando-area home. Riggs told police she tried leaving because an argument was escalating with Swann and “he has a temper sometimes.”

Per a witness cited in the report, Swann had placed Riggs in a headlock and forced her back into the car from which she was trying to escape.

Riggs later fled the vehicle again while it was still moving. Swann gave chase, causing the car to crash into a telephone poll. Following his arrest, Swann told police that he never forced Riggs into the vehicle and he gave chase because she had the GPS directions to their home on her cell phone. Swann also claimed Riggs got back in the car on her own and he never physically touched her.

Swann was released from jail on his own recognizance Monday under the condition that he has no direct or indirect contact with Riggs.

WWE announced that Swann was indefinitely suspended following the incident.

The 5-6, 170-pound Swann began performing in WWE’s Orlando-based minor-league division NXT in 2015 after spending the previous seven years working for smaller promotions.

Swann, 26, worked his way up to WWE’s main talent roster and enjoyed a brief stint as the company’s cruiserweight champion in late 2016. Swann and Yung were married nine months ago and have spent five years in a relationship per the police report.