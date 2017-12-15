Rodney Anderson update: Oklahoma RB not charged after rape investigation

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson will not face charges stemming from a rape investigation, the Cleveland County (Okla.) District Attorney announced Thursday.



The Sooners' leading rusher was accused by a 23-year-old woman of raping her in the early hours of Nov. 16. The woman went to police more than two weeks later after she said she began recalling the events of the alleged attack. She filed a request for an emergency protective order last week.

According to Anderson's attorney, Derek Chance, they have proof that the woman "attempted to pursue a relationship" after Nov. 16 and that Anderson "declined several social invitations" from her. These exchanges are in text messages between Anderson and the woman, Chance said.

Anderson set up a Twitter account specifically to address the accusation, saying he was innocent.



In my wildest dreams, I never thought I'd have to set up a Twitter account to defend myself. In the most possible straightforward and honest manner, I did not do this.@espn

Anderson hasn't been suspended from team activities. He is still expected to play when No. 2 Oklahoma travels to the Rose Bowl to face No. 3 Georgia in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.