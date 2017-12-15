Almiron blocked from becoming Las Palmas coach

Jorge Almiron will not be the new Las Palmas coach after the Liga club were blocked from appointing the Argentine.

After Paco Jemez rejected the chance to succeed the sacked Pako Ayestaran, former Lanus coach Almiron was approached regarding the vacancy.

But Las Palmas announced on Thursday that the coaching committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has prevented Almiron's appointment.

Las Palmas said the RFEF had ruled Almiron "does not meet the minimum requirements for training as head coach of a national category club in Spain".

Almiron had been expected to take over at the Gran Canaria club after leaving Argentine outfit Lanus following their 3-1 aggregate loss to Brazilian side Gremio in the final of the Copa Libertadores last month.

Las Palmas confirmed there will be no appeal against the RFEF decision not to allow Almiron - who is without the necessary five years of European coaching experience - to take over.

"The club wants to expressly thank Jorge Almiron for the willingness to lead the team in these delicate moments and wishes him the greatest of fortunes in his professional career, in the confidence that in the future our paths may coincide," a Las Palmas statement read.

Las Palmas dismissed Ayestaran last month following a 3-2 home defeat by Deportivo La Coruna in the Copa del Rey, although the team progressed on aggregate.

The former Valencia coach had led Las Palmas to seven defeats in nine matches across all competitions during his brief time in charge.