It's a shorter injury list than we're used to this week, thanks to Chris Hogan finally being back, Zach Ertz clearing the concussion protocol, and Jordan Reed finally calling it quits on the season, but there are still a couple repeat offenders making the Week 15 injury report. Aaron Rodgers fantasy owners are still frantically checking for updates even though he's almost certainly going to start. Same goes for Robert Woods and Tyrod Taylor. Kelvin Benjamin and Amari Cooper aggravated their injuries last week and will likely be "questionable" and will likely factor into Week 15 start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Also, Adam Thielen finds himself on the report for the first time this season.

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Aaron Rodgers, Robert Woods, Tyrod Taylor, more affecting Week 15 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Is Aaron Rodgers playing in Week 15?

Rodgers (collarbone) has been cleared to play this week against the Panthers, and coach Mike McCarthy said he's "preparing to play". At this point, it seems like a done deal that Rodgers will be starting, but technically nothing official has been announced.

Still, we have no problem ranking Rodgers third in our QB rankings this week. Rust shouldn't be too much of a factor, though there is some concern about him aggravating his shoulder injury. The risk is worth the reward, though.

Is Robert Woods playing in Week 15?

Week 15 was always the goal for Woods, and Rams coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that he expects Woods (shoulder) to play this Sunday in Seattle.

McVay added that he was pretty close to playing last week, which indicates that he won't be limited in snaps. Although it affects Sammy Watkins a little bit, it affects Cooper Kupp a lot more. Kupp falls to a flex-play in our Week 15 WR rankings.

Amari Cooper injury update

While Cooper was blocking last Sunday, a Raiders player fell on him, aggravating his ankle injury, and it looks like it's still bothering him. He didn't practice at all on Wednesday.

It's hard to imagine him playing this week, and he may struggle to come back next week for the fantasy football championship. It will likely be a disappointing ending to a disappointing season for Cooper and fantasy owners. Expect Cordarelle Patterson to see more targets again.

Adam Thielen injury news

Thielen (knee) was limited in practice on Wednesday.

He did leave momentarily last Sunday, but he returned and finished the rest of the game, including catching a 52-yard touchdown. The missed practice is likely a precautionary move, and he should still suit up on Sunday against the Bengals. He's a must-start this week.

Is Tyrod Taylor playing in Week 15?

After getting "starter's reps" in practice this week, Taylor (knee) has been practicing in full and is fully expected to start this Sunday.

The weather forecast in Buffalo has been changing all week, with snow potentially in the cards. If it's a similar day last week, fantasy owners should bench Taylor since the passing will be extremely limited again. If it doesn't snow, it would still be a tough start against the Dolphins. The same applies to the Bills WRs regarding snow, but their values boost slightly with Taylor in as QB.

Kelvin Benjamin injury update

Speaking of Bills WRs, Benjamin (knee) was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

He aggravated his knee in the snow last week, but it doesn't seem like it was too bad. He has a chance of playing this week. If it snows again, Taylor will likely target him and only him like Buffalo did early last week. If Taylor plays, Benjamin gets a bump in value. If it snows, he drops a bit. There are many variables right now for Benjamin, so it'd be best to wait until Sunday for updates on the weather, his health status, and Taylor's status.