England forward Maro Itoje will be fit for the start of the Six Nations despite suffering a fractured jaw.

Itoje could return before Six Nations

There were concerns that Itoje could miss the majority of the tournament following a collision with England team-mate Mike Brown during Saracens' derby loss to Harlequins on December 3.

The British and Irish Lion underwent surgery on Sunday, but could yet feature for European champions Sarries before England face Italy in Rome on February 4.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: "Maro is probably three or four weeks away.

"He went to see the specialist who said a maximum of six weeks and he's already done a week and a half."

The versatile Itoje has established himself as a key player for England under Eddie Jones after making his debut against Italy in February 2016.