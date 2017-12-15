Serge Aurier delighted with first Tottenham Hotspur goal

Serge Aurier is excited to register his first Tottenham Hotspur goal in their 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old got the opener for Mauricio Pochettino’s men when his cross sailed to the back post. Heung-Min Son sealed the win with a second to earn the London outfit their fifth home win this term.

The Cote d'Ivoire international who has played 12 games for the Lilywhites this term is ‘happy’ with his display.

“I'm happy for the team, to score my first goal for Tottenham and for the victory. It's very important for the team,” Serge told club website.

The former Paris Saint-Germain right-back joined Spurs for € 25 million in the summer and has confirmed that he is adapting to the English Premier League.

“I’m good. It’s my first season here, the game is not the same (as in France),” he continued.

“It’s very difficult but for me it’s good, it’s a big experience for me and for the team I’m happy.”

Aurier will be looking forward to his eighth English top-flight appearance when his fourth-placed side confront Manchester City on Saturday.