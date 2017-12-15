Charlotte 49ers fire head coach Mark Price

Before a disappointing season got any worse, Charlotte fired basketball coach Mark Price on Thursday after a 3-6 start to his third season.

Assistant Houston Fancher will serve as the interim head coach.

"We appreciate all that coach Price has done for our program," athletic director Judy Rose said in a release. "His background and knowledge were assets to our young players and we appreciate him sharing his talents with our team. This was a difficult decision, especially as we make plans to open conference play, but we do feel it is in the best interest of our basketball program."

Price told the Charlotte Observer he "stunned" by the decision.

“They said they didn’t like the direction of the program was taking and that I might have lost some of my players, which I don’t agree with. But we didn’t get quite as many wins as people wanted. That’s the reality of the business," he said. "It wasn’t a long conversation. I obviously wasn’t their guy. It was their decision to use an awfully quick hook. But that’s the way it goes."

Rose defended her decision by pointing toward Charlotte's four-game losing streak which includes a 64-50 loss at Chattanooga on Sunday in which the 49ers committed 20 turnovers and grabbed just two offensive rebounds

“We haven’t come out ready to play,” Rose said. “That’s why I say he’s lost his players. How can we come out playing like that? I don’t think the players are playing to the top of their capabilities. We didn’t see a lot of passion on the floor for us to get back on the right direction.”

Price, a four-time NBA All-Star, posted a 30-42 record (16-20 in Conference USA) at Charlotte in two-plus seasons. It was his first job as a head coach after serving as an NBA assistant from 2007-15 with the Nuggets, Hawks, Warriors, Magic and Hornets.

Charlotte hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2004-05 season.