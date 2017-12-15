Former Falcons LB Tommy Nobis dies at 74

Tommy Nobis, nicknamed "Mr. Falcon," died of an extended illness Wednesday morning at the age of 74, the Falcons announced.

Nobis was a notable figure in the football world and left a legacy with the Falcons as he was Atlanta's first player in team history. The franchise was built around Nobis after he was drafted as a No. 1 pick in 1966.

He spent his 11-season NFL career with the Falcons playing from 1966-76, and still holds the franchise record for most tackles in a season with 296. Nobis made the Pro Bowl five times and was selected to the NFL's 1960's All-decade team.

"Tommy's legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come," team owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "Mr. Falcon is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community."

Prior to his time with the Falcons, Nobis played college football with Texas and became known as one of college football's all-time greatest linebackers, averaging nearly 20 tackles a game. He was also a key part of the Longhorns' 1963 National College Football Championship team.

After his career on the field was over, Nobis took a role in the Falcons' front office and spent much of his time running a charitable organization that helped people with disabilities receive job training.

