The 2017-18 college football coaching carousel appears to be coming to a halt for now.

Ranking the 2017-18 college football coaching hires

A total of 21 new coaches were hired in the FBS during this cycle. Sporting News ranked the new coaching moves, which includes 12 new coaches in the Power 5.

MORE: Predictions for all 40 bowl games

Who made the right hire? Who might regret it later? Let's take a closer look.

1. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Forget about the money. Fisher brings everything Texas A&M needs from an organizational standpoint. Big-time recruiting classes. Big-time wins. He can flash that national championship ring, too. If that's the cost for competing for SEC West championships — which the Aggies will do now — then it will be worth every penny.

2. Scott Frost, Nebraska

The former Nebraska quarterback came home, and it's exactly what a program that has lacked an identity since moving to the Big Ten needs. Frost's offense might need a year or two to take flight, but once it does, the Huskers will be right in the mix for Big Ten championships. As far as fit goes, this is the best hire of the offseason. Plus, Nebraska is going to score a bunch of points.

3. Chip Kelly, UCLA

This is a home-run hire. Kelly can recruit and win big in the Pac-12, and he'll get enough talent in Los Angeles to be able to do it again. No matter how it turns out, it's great to have Kelly and his up-tempo offense back in the college game.

4. Dan Mullen, Florida

Florida didn't get Kelly, but landing Mullen will work out fine. He served as the offensive coordinator at Florida under Urban Meyer, and his track record with quarterbacks suggests the offense will be fun again. Mullen won in Starkville. He'll need to win much bigger in Gainesville, where the standards are much higher.

5. Kevin Sumlin, Arizona

Arizona is the perfect landing spot for the former Texas A&M coach. It doesn't hurt that Sumlin will get to work with Heisman Trophy candidate Khalil Tate out of the gates. We've seen that work before. This adds depth to the Pac-12 South.

6. Willie Taggart, Florida State

Taggart landed at FSU after a one-year stint at Oregon, and he's a young coach familiar with Florida's fertile recruiting grounds. He's also good with quarterbacks. Florida State needs that if it wants to get back in contention for the ACC Atlantic Division.

7. Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

After arguably the wildest coaching search of all time, Tennessee landed Alabama's defensive coordinator. Pruitt is an energetic recruiter and might end up being the perfect hire for new athletic director Phillip Fulmer. It's the Vols' turn to follow the model. Georgia and Florida did that, too, with very different results.

MORE: Sporting News 2017 All-Americans

8. Chad Morris, Arkansas

The former Clemson offensive coordinator engineered a two-year turnaround at SMU before moving up to Arkansas, where a philosophical change on offense is needed. The Mustangs had two NFL-caliber receivers with 1,000-plus yards and 12 touchdowns apiece this season. That's a start.

9. Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State

It's a bold move for the Bulldogs, and Moorhead's track record at Fordham and Penn State helped establish him as one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. It will be interesting to see how that translates in the SEC West, both on the field and in recruiting.

10. Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Cristobal has past head coaching experience at FIU, and he has served as an assistant at Alabama and Oregon in the five seasons since his departure. Retaining Cristobal allows for a sense of continuity within the program, and Oregon needs that right now.

11. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State

It fits. Smith was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Beavers from 1998-2001, and he served as an offensive coordinator under Chris Petersen at Washington the past four seasons. This is an in-state opportunity for the program, given Oregon is breaking in a new coach as well.

12. Matt Luke, Ole Miss

Luke led Ole Miss to a 6-6 record, and given the shadow of NCAA probation hovering around the program, it's the right move to keep him on through the postseason ban. Building momentum in recruiting through this tough stretch will be Luke's biggest challenge.

13. Herm Edwards, Arizona State

Edwards will be a great mentor for college athletes off the field given his stints as a NFL coach with the Jets and Chiefs and his reputation as a motivator. We have no doubt that. On the field? That's the big question. Edwards hasn't coached in college since a three-year stint as San Jose State's defensive backs coach from 1987-89.

MORE: Ranking the potential championship games

14. Josh Heupel, UCF

The former Oklahoma quarterback parlayed a successful stint as Missouri's offensive coordinator into his first head coaching job. He's set up for success with the Knights, and it won't be long before he's entertaining Power 5 opportunities.

15. Billy Napier, UL-Lafayette

Napier, 38, spent four years as Alabama's receivers coach before a short stint as Arizona State's offensive coordinator. He's another Nick Saban assistant on the rise. .

16. Sonny Dykes, SMU

Dykes takes over at SMU, and the Mustangs will be exciting on offense given Dykes' high-scoring teams at Cal and Louisiana Tech. Will they be able to stop anybody? That's the big question.

17. Mike Bloomgren, Rice

Bloomgren served as a Stanford assistant since 2011 after four years with the Jets. Rice averaged three wins the last three seasons. He'll need time.

18. Steve Campbell, South Alabama

Campbell has led Central Arkansas to back-to-back 10-win seasons in the FCS and gets a well-deserved step up to the Sun Belt Conference.

19. Sean Lewis, Kent State

Lewis will bring Syracuse's up-tempo offense to a struggling Kent State program. That worked at Bowling Green with Dino Babers. Lewis should bring those lessons back to the MAC.

20. Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern

The 40-year-old Georgia native has connections throughout the state, but there's work to do after a 2-10 season. Lunsford, a former director of scouting at Auburn, seems like the right fit for the job.

21. Dana Dimel, UTEP

Dimel enjoyed success at Wyoming from 1997-99 before a rough three-year tenure at Houston from 2000-02. The three-time Kansas State assistant is back at it again with the Miners.