Shillong Lajong held Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw in a crucial I-League encouner on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Dipanda Dicka gave Bagan the lead in the 12th minute but Samuel Lalmuanpuia restored parity in the match at the 72nd minute. Both the goals were scored from the penalty spot.

I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan 1-1 Shillong Lajong - Reds snatch away crucial points from Mariners

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen took a risk by dropping both Sony Norde and Ansumana Kromah from the 18-man squad today. Both the players were carrying injuries from the Churchill Brothers match.

Abhishek Das replaced injured right back Arijit Bagui. Shilton D’Silva came in place of Yuta Kinowaki, who had dislocated his shoulder in the previous game. Dipendu Dowary was fielded in the left flank as a replacement of Norde and Naro Hari Shrestha started upfront alongside Dipanda Dicka.

Lajong boss Bobby Lyngdoh Nongbet made just one change in the starting XI. Yemen’s Aiman Al-Hagri replaced Lalrohlua.

Bagan took control of the game right from the kick off. They got a chance to score the opening goal as early as in the 2nd minute of the game. Dipendu Dowary curled a free-kick inside the box which was laid-off by Shilton D’Silva. Dipanda Dicka attempted a back volley but the ball went way above the cross bar.

The home side took just 12 minutes to break the deadlock as Dipanda Dicka scored the opening goal from the penalty spot. Faiaz followed a long ball from Kinshuk Debnath inside the Lajong box, but before the winger could reach the ball, Lajong’s Rakesh Pradhan committed a foul and conceded the penalty. Dicka calmly found the back of the net against his old team.

Lajong could have restored parity in the 22nd minute but thanks to a brilliant save from Shilton Paul, the score line remained unchanged. The away side played numerous passes inside the Bagan penalty box before skipper Lamuanpuia attempted a curling shot. Shilton dived towards his left to push the ball above cross bar for a corner.

The Green and Maroons were clearly in control of the game during the first 45 minutes.

The away coach made his first substitution in the beginning of the second half. Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi was introduced in place of Alen Deory. Lajong looked hungry for an equaliser as they attacked in numbers from the beginning of the second half.

Mohun Bagan striker Dipanda Dicka could have doubled his tally and his team’s lead in the 56th minute when he found himself one on one with Lajong custodian Lalchenpa from Raynier Fernandes’ through ball. But the striker failed to score.

Sanjoy Sen introduced Nikhil Kadam replacing Naro Hari Shrestha. Kadam’s introduction enhanced Bagan’s wing play as Dipendu Dowary moved in a more central role.

Lajong restored parity in the match in the 72nd minute after Aiman Al-Hagri was brought down inside the penalty box by Bagan defender Kinshuk Debnath. Skipper Lalmuanpuia found the back of the net from the spot.

Bagan’s woes continued even after conceding the goal as their star defender Eze Kingsley was sent off in the 73rd minute. The defender committed a terrible foul on Lalmuanpuia. The referee did not hesitate to flash a second yellow and gave him the marching orders.

Dipanda Dicka got yet another chance five minutes before regulation time but failed to score past Lachenpa.

It was a disappointing day for the Kolkata giants who dropped two crucial points at home. Sony Norde and Ansumana Kromah’s absence was clearly felt as the Indian boys failed to emulate the star duo on the pitch. For Lajong, Laurence Doe had a great day in office. The defender made sure that Dipanda Dicka was kept silent for majority of the match.