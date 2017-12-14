Mane cracker named UEFA Champions League Goal Of The Week, presented by Nissan!

Sadio Mane cracking volley has been named UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!

The Liverpool man’s acrobatic strike came during his side’s 7-0 destruction of Spartak Moscow on yet another famous European night at Anfield.

The Senegal international beat off some strong competition to take the prize Matchday Six, including an unstoppable dipping effort from Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Mane also saw off an emphatic, curling finish from Bernard in Shakhtar’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City and a brilliant, whipped finish from Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min in their Wembley triumph over APOEL.

Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi also missed out, earning a nod for his impressive low drive in the Italians’ 2-0 win at Olympiacos.

Click here to watch the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!