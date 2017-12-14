Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban has built a reputation for being one of the most entertaining individuals in the NHL. When the Predators met the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Subban continued to steal the show.

P.K. Subban scores from center ice on Canucks' Anders Nilsson

At 16:56 of the second period, Subban skated through the neutral zone and unleashed a slap shot from center ice. The shot sailed off the glove of Canucks' goaltender Anders Nilsson to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.



As you can see, @PKSubban1 can and will score from anywhere. pic.twitter.com/G7BXvJU0uA

The tally marked Subban's second goal of the game. It's also the second time that Subban has netted a goal from near center ice. In Jan. 2016, Subban — then with the Montreal Canadians — beat Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo in a similar fashion.

It goes to show that no matter where Subban is on the ice, he will find a way to put the puck in the back of the net.