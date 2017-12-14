P.K. Subban scores from center ice on Canucks' Anders Nilsson

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban has built a reputation for being one of the most entertaining individuals in the NHL. When the Predators met the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Subban continued to steal the show.

At 16:56 of the second period, Subban skated through the neutral zone and unleashed a slap shot from center ice. The shot sailed off the glove of Canucks' goaltender Anders Nilsson to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.



The tally marked Subban's second goal of the game. It's also the second time that Subban has netted a goal from near center ice. In Jan. 2016, Subban — then with the Montreal Canadians — beat Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo in a similar fashion.

It goes to show that no matter where Subban is on the ice, he will find a way to put the puck in the back of the net.

