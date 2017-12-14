MLB trade: Tigers send Ian Kinsler to Angels

The Angels hired ex-Tigers manager Brad Ausmus for front-office role this offseason and he'll be quickly reunited with one of his former players.

MLB trade rumors: Tigers sending Ian Kinsler to Angels

First reported by The Athletic and later announced by the teams on Wednesday, Detroit traded the second baseman to the Angels. The Tigers are receiving right-hander Wilkel Hernandez and centerfielder Troy Montgomery from the Angels in return.



Today, the #Angels acquired INF Ian Kinsler from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for OF Troy Montgomery and RHP Wilkel Hernandez. pic.twitter.com/rJ6ejvCgtU

Kinsler, 35, has one year and $11 million remaining on his current contract and Los Angeles has been linked to the veteran since November. Kinsler had to waive his no-trade clause for the deal to go through.

A four-time All-Star, Kinsler hit just .236 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs last season, but he had a .288/.348/.484 slash line with 28 home runs and 83 RBIs in 2016.

Ausmus was fired by the Tigers in September after four seasons in Detroit and joined the Angels as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

The Tigers finished tied for the worst record in MLB last season, parting with a number of their veteran assets in the process.

Justin Verlander famously moved to the Astros in time to help them win a World Series title, but Detroit also shipped Justin Upton to the Angels, and Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs.