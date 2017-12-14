National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky will miss six to eight weeks after sustaining an orbital bone fracture in a fight during Tuesday's game, the team announced Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets placed Dubinsky on injured reserve Wednesday and recalled fellow forward Jordan Schroeder from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Dubinsky needed to be helped off the ice following a fight with Zack Kassian late in the third period of Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Schroeder, 27, has collected two penalty minutes in six games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has two goals, five assists and six penalty minutes in 13 games with the Monsters.

The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Cody Franson on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Franson, 30, missed the team's last two games. The move is retroactive to Dec. 9. Franson has one goal and six assists in 19 games this season with the Blackhawks. He signed a one-year contract on Oct. 4.

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks recalled defenseman Ville Pokka from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

The St. Louis Blues recalled goaltender Jordan Binnington from the Providence Bruins of the AHL.

In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.

Binnington, 24, owns a 6-1-0 record and ranks second in the AHL overall with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in eight games with Providence this season. He played in one career NHL game, playing 13 minutes for the Blues on Jan. 14, 2016, against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round in 2011.